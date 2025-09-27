Elden Ring saxophone slayer is "almost done" playing Silksong with his improbable controller, skillfully doot-ing his way through one of the most painful platforming sections

The Elden Ring streamer who body slammed the game using nothing but a saxophone controller is now nearly finished doing the same thing to Hollow Knight Silksong, also using a saxophone controller... that also doots with every button press.

Twitch streamer Dr. Doot has kind of made a name for themself as the best (and probably only) simultaneous player of games/dooting saxes, and over the past few weeks, they've been using their signature controller/instrument on Silksong. Thing is, the dooty-bound streamer is also making some of the game's hardest challenges look like light work and putting me to shame in the process.

"Almost done playing through all of Silksong with a saxophone and I finally found Path of Pain 2," Dr. Doot recently said on Twitter, alongside a video of him doot-ing his way up a spike-filled tunnel. Path of Pain 2 is just a reference to the first game's infamously brutal secret platforming challenge, of course called Path of Pain.

Almost done playing through all of Silksong with a saxophone and I finally found Path of Pain 2 pic.twitter.com/hOQDnUQ1KDSeptember 25, 2025

In the video above, Dr. Doot effortlessly jumps and zips past spiky walls poking out from every direction, all while somehow managing to find and get to the tiny patches of non-spiky terrain in the dark. No wonder they needed to let out a little "phew" by the end.

Dr. Doot's one-of-a-kind challenge run is even nearing its end as the streamer got to the Silksong True Ending's final, final boss just yesterday, but had to tap out on account of, you know, being tired after five-hours of sweaty platforming.

