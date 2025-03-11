Dark Souls 2 fans remind Death Stranding 2 director Hideo Kojima that he won’t be taking the DS2 acronym that easily

Death Stranding 2 director Hideo Kojima seems to be in good spirits after revealing the game's June 26 release date in a combat-heavy trailer shown at SXSW this weekend, cheerily discussing game moments that will make you "probably throw the controller" and his behind the scenes desires about needing "an actor who 'would surpass' Mads Mikkelsen" with fans on Twitter. Kojima's getting more personal, and he's even gotten comfortable with calling Death Stranding 2 by the affectionate nickname DS2 – though, Dark Souls 2 fans may want him to reign that in.

"How was the DS2 trailer?" Kojima asks on Twitter after Death Stranding 2's SXSW showcase.

"It was good, feels like just yesterday," says the top reply. "Dark Souls 2 is the best Dark Souls."

"I love DS2," retorts another popular comment, tacking on an image of Dark Souls 2's Bearer of the Curse protagonist looking mysterious and war-worn.

Another fan chastises Kojima: "Don't you dare using that acronym for Walking Simulator 2."

In Kojima's defense, Death Stranding 2's most recent trailer – if you're willing to watch past the mechanical baby – demonstrates machine gun fire and kaiju stomping, which you probably wouldn't get involved in on a more typical stroll through the neighborhood.

But Dark Souls 2's trailer from 2012 is, admittedly, more spartan in nature. It doesn't bother with long talks and meaningful kisses like Death Stranding 2; it begins with blood spilling quietly over the Bearer's gauntlets and ends in a sudden blast of dragon's breath to the face.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's pretty medievally awesome, but, as one fan informs Hideo Kojima, "Dark Souls 2 trailer was nothing like the actual game." Our GamesRadar+ Dark Souls 2 review disagrees, but I'd even say that the FromSoftware game is by far the worst in the Dark Souls trilogy.

So, in this battle for the perfect acronym, may the best DS2 win.

Hideo Kojima is still hung up on his ex, as Death Stranding 2 features a Metal Gear Solid doppelganger the director says is the spitting image of Solid Snake.