Breath of the Wild trickster finds the weirdest way to get the first Korok, all by luring a bokoblin to its untimely parkour-filled death

Having been out for seven years, there are plenty of you who are still dedicated to Breath of the Wild, and recently, one player has shown off a rather unorthodox way to find the first (and simplest) Korok in the game.

Breath of the Wild’s physics engine is one of the game’s greatest strengths and has allowed the creative players among you to turn Hyrule into a sandbox where you can do everything from using bombs to fly across the map to clipping your horses into walls, most of which is not doable in its sequel, Tears of the Kingdom. One popular trick to pull off is the Bullet-Time Bounce, which lets you use your shields to jump onto an enemy’s head, sending you flying through the air, something that is, frankly, overkill for what one player had in mind.

In a video posted to Twitter by @HyrulesPheasant, we see them making good use of the BTB, luring a nearby bokoblin to the entrance of the Temple of Time. After getting themselves in position, they throw themselves out of a broken window with their shield on their feet, bounce off the bokoblin’s head, bounce off the wall of the Temple before being catapulted towards the nearby pond, falling into a ring of lilypads and finding the Korok — pretty gnarly stuff.

Getting the first korok the intended way.🤔🤓 pic.twitter.com/8F3zHVVv4INovember 8, 2024

For anyone who hasn’t played Breath of the Wild, and isn’t aware of how pointlessly elaborate this all is, the usual method of unlocking this particular Korok Seed is to simply jump into the circle from the bank of the pond directly above it. When coupled with the fact that you will likely pass this point within around 10 minutes of first starting the game, it seems unlikely that Nintendo had this solution in mind.

If you’re after some more Nintendo games, check out our list of the best games on the Switch.