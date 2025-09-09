After just 4 days, a Hollow Knight: Silksong speedrunner has already completed the smash-hit Metroidvania sequel in under 2 hours – and he's not stopping there: "I can't wait to do more runs"
"A first improvement to a series of many improvements, I hope"
Hollow Knight: Silksong has been available to play for just four days now, but skilled players are already tackling the entirety of the Metroidvania sequel in under two hours.
Fans have described Silksong as "noticeably harder" than Hollow Knight, with some stating they've spent hours on just the first couple of bosses – but that's not a problem that streamer Onaku has, apparently. In his most recent speedrun of the new game (most recent, I say, as though Silksong has been out for some time now… which just goes to show how dedicated its community is, I suppose), Onaku beats the sequel in 1:46:47.
Every second counts, but this speedrun is notably more impressive than his last – something I never thought I'd say about a record that was already mind-boggling – which sits at 2:16:40. That previous time was clocked just a day or so ago, while Onaku's new personal best came shortly after, yesterday… so it's safe to say he's definitely been putting in the work since the Hollow Knight follow-up launched on September 4.
It's incredible to watch – a game that even developer Team Cherry agrees is a bit too hard in places, mastered and beaten less than a week after release by someone in under two hours. It's safe to say that Onaku isn't stopping at an hour and 46 minutes, either. As he explains in a YouTube upload of his sub-two-hour run, this is just "a first improvement to a series of many improvements, I hope." Personally, I don't doubt his words for a second.
After all, Onaku has already pulled off the seemingly impossible, thinks "Silksong is so much fun," and concludes, "I can't wait to do more runs." Will we see an hour-and-a-half-long run soon, or perhaps even a sub-hour one? Only time can tell for sure, but judging by the streamer's achievements thus far (including speedruns in other recent games like Echoes of Wisdom), we may just witness him hit an even wilder record.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
