After 25 years, an unreleased Star Fox-style N64 shooter has been saved from the fires of lost media hell

Here we are, deep into 2025, and a brand-new Nintendo 64 game has just been released – albeit unofficially. Sammy Corporation's Star Fox-style shooter, Viewpoint 2064, was mysteriously canceled after appearing at industry events around the turn of the century, but an apparently final build has now been preserved and published online for all to see.

YouTube channel Hard4Games, which specializes in preservation content, previously showcased a beta version of Viewpoint 2064 way back in 2020. Now, five years later, an anonymous individual has provided the channel with what's labeled as a "master" cart for Viewpoint 2064. This version appears to be ready to be manufactured and shipped to retail – in essence, it's a brand-new Nintendo 64 game being released for the first time on the Internet Archive.

The game is a sequel to the Neo Geo space shooter Viewpoint, trading the original's isometric viewpoint for a behind-the-back perspective that looks a whole lot like Star Fox. In fact, the game looks like something of a hybrid between an old-school scrolling shoot–'em-up and a third-person rail shooter in the vein of Nintendo's classic.