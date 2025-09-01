007 First Light is getting its own dedicated PlayStation State of Play this week, with "over 30 minutes of gameplay" including James Bond's "first mission as an MI6 recruit"
It'll be taking place on September 3
We're about to get a much bigger look at IO Interactive's upcoming James Bond game, 007 First Light, thanks to a dedicated State of Play deep dive coming our way this week.
In a tweet posted today, PlayStation confirms we'll be seeing more than half an hour of fresh gameplay on Wednesday, September 3 at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm GMT / 8pm CEST. Thankfully, that means it's not a super late stream for anyone in Europe.
A few more details about the broadcast have been shared in a PlayStation Blog post, which explains that fans can "tune in for over 30 minutes of gameplay featuring a playthrough of Bond’s first mission as an MI6 recruit. The action includes everything from high-speed car chases to on-foot stealth sequences and shootouts." What's more, we can apparently "stay tuned after the playthrough for insights from IO Interactive on the intense espionage gameplay."
It'll be interesting to see what the Hitman devs have in store for us – fans have been waiting a very long time for 007 First Light, after all. Initially known as Project 007, we've known that the James Bond game has been on the way since 2020, but it was only this year that it was properly revealed along with its actual name.
For now, 007 First Light is vaguely set to release at some point in 2026 – perhaps this upcoming State of Play might even be able to narrow that down somewhat? For now, we'll just have to watch this space – thankfully, we don't have long to wait until that fateful stream.
"Don't make him a killing machine!": Hitman developer IO Interactive got the James Bond gig because its games are more about creativity and stealth than shooting.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.