007 First Light is getting its own dedicated PlayStation State of Play this week, with "over 30 minutes of gameplay" including James Bond's "first mission as an MI6 recruit"

We're about to get a much bigger look at IO Interactive's upcoming James Bond game, 007 First Light, thanks to a dedicated State of Play deep dive coming our way this week.

In a tweet posted today , PlayStation confirms we'll be seeing more than half an hour of fresh gameplay on Wednesday, September 3 at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm GMT / 8pm CEST. Thankfully, that means it's not a super late stream for anyone in Europe.

A few more details about the broadcast have been shared in a PlayStation Blog post , which explains that fans can "tune in for over 30 minutes of gameplay featuring a playthrough of Bond’s first mission as an MI6 recruit. The action includes everything from high-speed car chases to on-foot stealth sequences and shootouts." What's more, we can apparently "stay tuned after the playthrough for insights from IO Interactive on the intense espionage gameplay."

It'll be interesting to see what the Hitman devs have in store for us – fans have been waiting a very long time for 007 First Light, after all. Initially known as Project 007, we've known that the James Bond game has been on the way since 2020, but it was only this year that it was properly revealed along with its actual name.

For now, 007 First Light is vaguely set to release at some point in 2026 – perhaps this upcoming State of Play might even be able to narrow that down somewhat? For now, we'll just have to watch this space – thankfully, we don't have long to wait until that fateful stream.

