The other big Soulslike out this week has some Bloodborne and Dark Souls 3 in its combat, dev says, but "we would rather call AI Limit an action RPG"

News
By published

"AI Limit possesses many unique traits"

AI Limit blue female Atherian screenshot
(Image credit: Sense Games)

AI Limit, the other big Soulslike that released this week alongside The First Berserker: Khazan, has strong elements of FromSoftware games in its combat, but its developer prefers to refer to it as an action-RPG due to qualities that distinguish it from other games like Dark Souls and Bloodborne.

Talking to GamesRadar+ during this year's Game Developers Conference, AI Limit producer Yang Bin didn't outright reject the Soulslike label that's the top user tag on the game's Steam page, but he did confirm that it's not his ideal descriptor.

"In the sense of combat, AI Limit is indeed a Soulslike game, and it inherits many traditions of the Soulslike genre, especially from Bloodborne and Dark Souls 3," Bin said. "However, we hope that players will look beyond just this aspect. AI Limit possesses many unique traits such as Sync Rate system, Cel-render art style, post-apocalyptic wasteland setting, which goes beyond 'Soulslike.' We would rather call AI Limit an action RPG."

I refuse to engage in the frivolous and exhausting debate around what parameters define such-and-such video game genre, but AI Limit studio Sense Games is certainly within its rights to label its games however it wants. That said, it's valid for Bin to point out AI Limit's Sync Rate system, which is a gauge that is filled and depleted when the player character deals and receives damage. It seems like a genuinely innovative twist on action-RPG combat that I don't recall seeing anywhere else, so even if the anime aesthetic and post-apocalyptic setting aren't enough to distinguish AI Limit from other Soulslikes, its combat definitely isn't entirely derivative.

Can't get enough torture? Here are some more games like Elden Ring to test your mental fortitude.

See more PS5 News
Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about action rpg
Bloodborne&#039;s Orphan of Kos boss stares at a clouded sun.

With no remaster in sight because Sony hates money and also me, I'm spending Bloodborne's 10-year anniversary thinking about its hardest, perfect boss battle
Elden Ring Nightreign screenshot

In 15 hours, Elden Ring Nightreign beta players managed to beat the Day 3 boss over 58k times, which sounds pretty good until you hear about the 38 billion runes lost
Astro Bot

"30 years of history reside in our tape backups": PlayStation's building a game preservation mineshaft vault with 200 million files going back to a 1994 build of PS1 JRPG Arc the Lad
See more latest
Most Popular
Astro Bot
"30 years of history reside in our tape backups": PlayStation's building a game preservation mineshaft vault with 200 million files going back to a 1994 build of PS1 JRPG Arc the Lad
The Last of Us
The Last of Us showrunner says "so much" has happened in the five-year gap since we last saw Joel and Ellie: "That's part of the mystery of the season"
Lady in Devil May Cry
Netflix anime producer says new Devil May Cry series cast member and Batman star Kevin Conroy is posthumously "entitled to some awards here": "His contributions to the world of animation are just vast"
Marvel&#039;s Rivals
Marvel Rivals puts fun first in game balance, but new heroes and maps can still get complicated: "We joke about when we develop a hero and when we develop a new map, it's just doing science research"
PS5 on dark blue background
"Are the 8-year-olds and 10-year-olds dreaming of owning a PlayStation 6?": Netflix gaming boss thinks consoles and controllers will "restrain us"
Switch 2 screen size
After Best Buy removes its own apparent leak, new report claims Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders open April 9 with bonuses for early buyers
The Last of Us
The Last of Us showrunners say it might be stretched over four seasons as they talk taking their time with the storyline: "We have a destination in mind"
Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us season 2
The Last of Us showrunner explains why they included the cut therapy scene that Pedro Pascal loved in season 2, and says it gets to the "heart" of the show
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
It's not just your favorite JRPGs, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 takes notes from Studio Ghibli movies like Spirited Away and Howl's Moving Castle too
Shigeru Miyamoto points to the Nintendo Today app
Nintendo Today just told me how to beat World 1 of Super Mario Bros 40 years too late