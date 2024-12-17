Path of Exile 2's new update lowers the cost of respeccing, adds far more fast travel points, and turns skitter golems into walking bombs

Path of Exile 2's early access has been live for a little more than a week and developer Grinding Gear Games is gearing up (excuse me) for another hefty update that'll make repspeccing way easier at higher levels and turn Skitter Golems into walking, ticking time bombs.

The Diablo rival was already a solidly fun time at launch, but the studio is far from done with it and has even detailed some of the upcoming update's biggest changes in a new blog post - these aren't the final patch notes, I should add. Trial of Sekhemas changes, skill and item balancing, and toned down endgame difficulty are all included.

"We’ll be adding the capacity to fast-travel between checkpoints within an area, as well as adding many more checkpoints to areas, generally at all entrances and exits to areas, meaning if you find these first you’ll be able to instantly travel to them to continue exploring," Griding Gear highlights. "We’ll also be making Passive Point respeccing cheaper especially at higher levels," it continues. "It had a relatively aggressive curve getting more expensive with character level, we have flattened that curve so it doesn't exponentially grow as much. This should generally result in approximately 40-50% less gold cost for respeccing between the start and middle of endgame progression."

Grinding Gear also reassures hack-and-slashers that just because it nerfed some abilities recently "doesn't mean we haven't been looking at underpowered skills and support gems." The upcoming update is thankfully buffing a whole host of skills, including Rolling Slam, various Bow Skills, and Bones Spells.

The only other thing that gave me a chuckle is that "Skitter Golems no longer use basic attacks and instead now just explode." The answer to the "What is my purpose?" meme in this case would simply be "boom!"

Grinding Gear hasn't put a date on the upcoming Path of Exile 2 update, but it'll be the game's last major patch before the team winds down for the holidays and comes "back in the new year refreshed and ready for an exciting year of development in 2025."

