Elden Ring streamer says to hell with challenge runs, plays the open-world game alongside Street Fighter 6 while DJing at a club instead

If there's one thing Germans can do, it's rave. Streamer HandOfBlood put his commitment to dance to the test by playing numerous games, from Elden Ring to Street Fighter 6 , all while partying to some hard techno behind the DJ at a club I now desperately want to go to.

As reported by Dexerto, the streamer played several games in a packed club as pounding techno played and strobe lights flashed all around him. Being able to get through any game with that level of distraction is wild, but playing Elden Ring that way is next level.

While this isn't a challenge run per se, it certainly puts a lot of them to shame. At the very least, it makes me want to see all the challenges redone in this setting – especially the one where someone beat Malenia using a dance pad .

This all started for HandOfBlood when one of his friends sent a DJ to his place to mix while he was playing Elden Ring at home. Apparently, the stream was a hit and so the gimmick became a regular feature.

HandOfBlood does look at home in the club, pumping his fist one moment and then settling back to his mouse and keyboard the next.

You may be familiar with Crossmauz, another German streamer who brought the spirit of raving to their gaming sessions by blasting pyrotechnics and techno whenever they got a kill in Modern Warfare 2. Well, HandOfBlood is just like that except he's playing in a club, not his bedroom.

