Elden Ring Nightreign answers your unholy prayers with extreme "Deep of the Night" challenge mode, and it even has an endless option

Are you a FromSoftware sicko who loves doing challenge runs to make these tough games even more difficult? If you said "yes," you're in luck, because Elden Ring Nightreign is getting a new difficulty mode: Deep of Night.

Starting September 11, you'll be able to try out this "high-difficulty challenge mode designed for seasoned players who have navigated through the Night many times." But what's actually harder about it?

First of all, and probably most obviously, the enemies you face will be stronger. You also won't be able to choose which Nightlord to face, so you'll have to prepare for them all.

Some new items called Depth Relics, which can only be found doing the Deep of Night challenge mode, will be available to find. I don't know what they do, I just know that I want them. Additionally, there will be weapons with more effects on them, but some of these will be detrimental to you.

Like Bloodborne 's Chalice Dungeons, the difficulty of the Deep of Night challenge will increase the deeper you descend. Bandai Namco states, "the ratings will fluctuate based on wins and losses, affecting the 'depth,'" and encourages you to try and get past Depth 3.

If you do, Depths 4 and 5 will have an endless battle, so you can really test your mettle and see how long you can survive. You can read Bandai Namco's full explanation of the new feature right here .

Over on ResetEra , fans are joking about FromSoftware finally adding a difficulty option. "Monkey paw. From adds difficulty settings — it's hard mode," reads one comment.

