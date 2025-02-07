Avowed director says about a third of the Pillars of Eternity developers are working on Obsidian's new action-RPG and teases crossover characters

About a third of the team that made Pillars of Eternity is now working on Obsidian's upcoming action-RPG, Avowed, director Carrie Patel has revealed.

In a quickfire interview with MinnMax, Patel was asked what Pillars of Eternity fans are hoping to get from Avowed, which takes place in the same world of Eora. She said Pillars fans want to "see the world they got to know over two games in a big immersive space around them that they can explore." Asked if that has been accomplished in Avowed, she replied, "mission accomplished."

She also revealed that "maybe a third of the team that worked on Pillars is on Avowed." Finally, she confirmed that there will be Pillars of Eternity characters in Avowed, and when asked if there will be more than three, she replied in the affirmative.

Hitting Xbox Series X, PC, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on February 18, Avowed will take players back to Eora for the first time since 2018's Pillars of Eternity 2. And if you haven't played the Pillars games, you needn't worry; Obsidian designed Avowed specifically to be an entry point to the plague-ravaged Living Lands. Obviously longtime Pillars fans will have a lot of fun with the crossover content, but it's not necessary to understanding the story.

"It can't start in a way that just feels crappy": Avowed devs are turning to animation to solve an RPG "challenge" of offering a sense of progression without sacrificing a strong start.