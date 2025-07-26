As Krafton acquires Last Epoch, the hit ARPG's lead says he isn't worried about an ugly Subnautica 2 situation happening to them: "There's plenty of misinformation"

PUBG owner Krafton recently announced it was going to buy up hit ARPG Last Epoch and its developer Eleventh Hour Games, all while embroiled in a $250 million lawsuit with the leads of Subnautica 2, another formerly indie game it acquired. But Last Epoch's lead isn't worried about a similar situation affecting the Diablo-like.

Responding to a fan on the game's forums, Eleventh Hour Games founder and game director Judd Cobler said the team are "aware of the situation with Unknown Worlds," the studio behind the Subnautica series.

"I don't want to comment on it directly but after understanding it more deeply it isn't something that concerns us entering into the partnership at all," he wrote. "There's plenty of misinformation or partially informed parties talking to that situation. I appreciate your concern for us though - cheers."

The situation he's referring to is a massive, massively messy legal feud between Unknown Worlds' former leads who were recently fired and the company's newish owner Krafton. The studio's ex-leadership allege their publisher sabotaged the survival game's early access launch to avoid paying them a $250 million bonus, but Krafton says the trio were only let go because they apparently neglected the project for years.

Elsewhere in the forum, Cobler explained how his own game will benefit from what he calls a partnership. "Resources and industry guidance, mostly! Krafton isn't looking to change us - we went out seeking a partner and they were the most aligned in the mission and enabling us. Developing these games are way more expensive than most people think with 100 heads, server expenses, tooling, etc. This is very positive for the team and franchise's future," he said.

