The Game of Thrones finale leak tells us who lives and who dies: Here's how to avoid every spoiler until Sunday

So, you've caught wind about those Game of Thrones ending leaks, which have recently surfaced online and may or may not reveal who lives and dies in the Game of Thrones season 8 finale, and want to do something about it. If you're like me, someone who instantly turns to the last page of every novel they pick up, you're already scrawling the internet for all the juicy details or, for those who understand the joys of delayed gratification, you're wondering how you can enjoy the internet in peace without having the finale spoiled for you before it airs this weekend.

Don't worry, we won't be spoiling a single detail of the finale's leaked plot points in this article, and it's still entirely possible that they turn out to be entirely false and nothing more, but - and consider this your last warning - you can read the full details from the spoiler-ific Reddit post here. Alternatively, the following guide below is here to help you stay spoiler free during your surfs across the internet in the lead up to season 8's sixth and final episode, especially now that the rumours are spreading like wildfire...

How to avoid Game of Thrones spoilers on the internet

Credit: HBO

Avoiding spoilers can be exhausting, but did you know there's now a web browser extension that can do all the hard work for you? Spoiler Protection 2.0 can be installed on Google Chrome or Firefox, and will automatically block out any spoiler phrases and keywords related to Game of Thrones during your internet travels, leaving you free to browse without fear of any potentially ruinous reveals.

Once you've installed the extension, click on the little Spoiler Protection icon in the top right corner of your browser, and put in any relevant Game of Thrones phrases into the keyword section. Sure, it means you won't have any GoT news stories appearing on your internet for the next few days, but it's a small cost for the luxury of going into the finale completely blind.

How to avoid Game of Thrones spoilers on Twitter

Credit: HBO

If the internet is the Wild West of spoilers, Twitter is its Dodge City. To avoid any sensitive Thrones material on here, you'll need to set up your account with a few simple but crucial timeline management filters that can keep your social media protected over the coming days.

First, muting. Click on your Twitter account icon, head to Settings and Privacy, click through to Privacy and Safety, then Muted and, finally, Muted words. From here, you can add whatever Thrones related words you like to make sure they, or any tweets in which they're included, don't appear on your timeline.

If you don't mind potentially offending a few mutuals, you could also mute people you follow who are particularly inclined to ruining Game of Thrones online as soon as they hear anything. It's nothing personal, and you can always unmute them once the finale has aired.

How to avoid Game of Thrones spoilers in real life

Credit: HBO

Sorry, there's no easy answer for this one, and we can't guarantee some ignoramus on the train or in a public loo won't be screaming about the latest leaks on the phone, as though it's common knowledge. Our best advice? Avoid public places, ignore calls from friends who like to prank you by spoiling stuff in advance, and definitely, definitely don't get into a tipsy conversation with a cast member from the show itself. At least not until the season's finished up, anyway.

For more GoT goodness, find out how The Hound's Rory McCann celebrated CleganeBowl