Game company names that could mean something else: Reader entries

But one thing I love about you lot is that however silly we tend to be, you can usually go one better. So when I asked for your suggestions for more, I got a torrent of abstract comedy gold. So I've made some of them into entries for another feature. Which you have now already been reading for nearly two paragraphs. So go on, read the rest.
Ubisoft
Suggested by Bluscorp
In real life: Publisher and dev of Prince of Persia and Splinter Cell
But could also be: A fabric softener
Bizarre Creations
Suggested by Joshin69
In real life: Creator of Geometry Wars and Project Gotham Racing
But could also be: A gene-splicing labrun bymad scientists (and as Bluscorp pointed out, this applies to Bullfrog too, hence the pic)
Tiburon Entertainment
Suggested by russman
In real life: A Florida studio, now owned by EA and responsible for Madden
But could also be: A party organiser for Spanish sharks
Media Molecule
Suggested by KnightDehumidifier
In real life: The developer of LittleBigPlanet
But could also be: The developer of sub-atomic news and entertainment delivery
Neversoft
Suggested by NoobBuster
In real life: Creators of the Tony Hawk's series
But could also be: A Viagra manufacturer