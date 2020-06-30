Fuser gameplay trailer and VIP Edition are all about that DJ life

The gameplay trailer for Fuser has just dropped the beat and it's giving us full Coachella meets Electric Forest fantasy. Check out the gameplay trailer here .

The gameplay trailer shows off the features of Fuser that make it more music maker than game, including tempo sliders, multiple tracks spinning at once, and of course a gyrating crowd dancing to music you've created. Check out our exclusive hands on with Fuser as part of our Big in 2020 series right here .

If that trailer got you excited to live your wildest dreams as a famous DJ, then you're in luck, as pre-orders have officially begun. If you pre-order Fuser you'll get three bonus DLC songs and they're all bangers: Dua Lipa's "New Rules," Khalid's "Young Dumb & Broke" and the karaoke king "Mr. Brightside" from The Killers.

If you get the digital-only Fuser VIP Edition, you'll get the first 25 DLC songs for free, the Shatterfall Stage Video Pack which has three video wall motifs to help set the mood for your performances, and three apparel items for your DJ avatar. There's a Fuser fest outfit (a graphic zip-up sporting a giant dragon), an athleisure look fit for running tracks (both kinds), and the Gilded Rabbit Helmet (which is exactly what it sounds like). Head here to pre-order Fuser before its Fall 2020 release.

When Fuser drops this fall it'll bring with it 100+ songs, 34 of which have already been revealed and include hits from Cardi B, Panic! At the Disco, Sia, J. Balvin and countless more. If you're missing the club (I know I am) let Fuser bring it to your living room.