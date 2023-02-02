From Skate 2 to Sega's best arcade game, these Xbox 360 classics will soon be gone from digital stores forever

Dozens of games will soon be delisted from the Xbox 360 Store, which effectively means that a big number of backwards compatible titles are being killed on modern consoles, too.

Fans recently noticed a new support article on the Xbox website (opens in new tab) announcing that dozens of games will be delisted from the Xbox 360 Store starting on February 7. The list varies from region to region, but in the US it includes titles ranging from early XBLA cult classics like Outpost Kaloki X and Cloning Clyde to much bigger retail hits like Skate 2, both Left 4 Dead games, and several Assassin's Creed titles.

The vast majority of these games are available as backwards compatible titles, but bewilderingly most of them are not actually purchasable on modern Xbox consoles. You have to purchase them either through an actual Xbox 360 console or Microsoft's online 360 marketplace. While an Xbox rep told Gematsu (opens in new tab) that "titles that are available to be purchased on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S Stores will remain purchasable," that doesn't really matter when most of these games are not on the modern store.

While some of the biggest titles on this list are saved by virtue of having retail discs that you can still put in a console, digital fans (and Series S owners) are about to be out of luck. And digital-only games, including arguably the best version of Sega's classic Daytona USA, soon be gone for everyone.

As in most of these delistings, you'll still be able to play these games if you previously purchased them, so if there's anything you want it's probably time to make sure your credit card is up to date on your old 360. (Or, again, on the online 360 marketplace (opens in new tab), which works much better.)

While the list is a bit different in every region, much of it remains the same. Here's everything being delisted in the US.

Aegis Wing

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood

Assassin's Creed 3

Assassin's Creed 4

Assassin's Creed Liberation HD

Blood of the Werewolf

Blue Dragon

Breakdown

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

Call of Duty: Ghosts

Castle Crashers

Cloning Clyde

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dark Souls

Darksiders 2

Daytona USA

Defense Grid

Eets: Chowdown

Far Cry 2

Final Fight: Double Impact

Iron Brigade

Jeremy McGrath's Offroad

Jet Set Radio

Left 4 Dead

Left 4 Dead 2

Limbo

Lost Odyssey

Mass Effect 2

Monopoly Deal

Mutant Blobs Attack

N+

The Orange Box

Outpost Kaloki X

Peggle 2

Phantom Breaker:Battle Grounds

Prince of Persia

The Raven Episode 1

R.U.S.E.

Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.

Skate 2

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Spelunky

Splinter Cell Conviction

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2

The Witcher 2

