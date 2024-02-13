From Gorillaz to Gotham: Jamie Hewlett draws Batman for DC

Gorillaz co-founder - and Tank Girl co-creator - Jamie Hewlett is returning to comics with a new cover for the third volume of Rafael Grampá's Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham. The cover is available in two formats – the "portrait" variant is open to order, the wraparound is a 1:25 ratio variant. It renders Batman in the classic Hewlett art style, simultaneously moody and cartoony.

"I love Batman, but no one ever asked me to draw him before; that's why I jumped at the chance when Rafael approached me to create a cover for Gargoyle of Gotham," said Hewlett in a statement. "I think every artist should get to draw Batman at least once in their career, and being able to have my art included in this incredible series has been a real bucket list opportunity."

You can check out both versions of Hewlett's cover, and the other variants by (from left to right) Rafael Grampá, Pedro Cobiaco, Bilquis Evely, and Frank Quitely, in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

In case you're wondering about that freaky child-like clown on Grampá's cover, that's a new villain known as "Little Joker," a devilish companion to Gargoyle of Gotham villain Crytoon, who will be introduced in this issue.

"Crytoon is a character that has very little to laugh about," said Grampá of the new character. "In creating Little Joker, he finally finds something to at least smile about - evil in its purest form, and in the laughter of this sinister child."

As with other issues of the series, Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #3 will be published in both a regular edition and a black and white "Noir" edition, with both available from DC on May 28.

