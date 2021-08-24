Forza Horizon 5 Xbox controller pre-orders are open, here's how much it costs

Forza Horizon 5 Xbox controller pre-orders are live now, letting you lock in your very own ultra-colorful special edition accessory.

US controller hunters can head to the official Xbox site to put in a pre-order now, with the controllers set to arrive on November 9, 2021 (the same day as Forza Horizon 5 ). Here are the links and prices broken down by region – it's more than you'd pay for a standard controller, but it does come with some extra in-game goodies to make up for the style premium.

The Forza Horizon 5 Xbox controller was first revealed at the Xbox Gamescom 2021 event earlier today, and its eye-catching color splash motif laid atop a translucent yellow shell immediately grabbed our attention on the GamesRadar Slack chat. The special "racing inspired custom grips" sound nice, though my favorite part is the pink accent on the rumble motor inside the left grip. Honestly, it may have been the most exciting thing Microsoft debuted during the whole event, unless you're really into trebuchets .

On top of putting a party in your hands every time you pick it up, the controller also comes with codes for exclusive Forza Horizon 5 in-game content: a Forza edition car, cosmetic item, and victory emote. Honestly, I don't play a ton of racing games, but this rad controller and Forza Horizon 5 launching on Xbox Game Pass may be enough to get me in the driver's seat come November 9.