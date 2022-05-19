Former Stanley Parable devs are making a PS5 horror game

Former Stanley Parable devs are seemingly working on console exclusive horror game for the PS5.

Yesterday, an eagle-eyed ResetEra user noticed that independent game studio Swizzle Kiss had put up a few new job listings. The opening for Lead Programmer makes mention of a "new premium, single-player PlayStation 5 + PC narrative horror game," and highlights team members including Alicia Conte, Jessica Curry, and William Pugh as heading up the project.

If you're unfamiliar with the developers highlighted there, Conte and Pugh previously headed up development of the critically acclaimed The Stanley Parable, while Curry is a composer whose work includes the excellent Everybody's Gone to the Rapture. That's all in addition to former Funomena dev Arsheal Bimal and The Stanley Parable audio designer Tom Schley.

As for the studio itself, it's actually based out of Berlin, and operates on a four-day working week for all members. That's not to say any prospective applicants for new roles would have to relocate to Berlin however, as the studio actually employs a completely remote team, spread out across multiple different countries.

The thought of a slate of former leads on The Stanley Parable constructing a brand new horror game is certainly an exciting one. The job listings specifically mention that it's a "premium" new title for both PS5 and PC, so perhaps we should be prepared to shell out a fair bit more for the new game than we did with the likes of The Stanley Parable or Everybody's Gone to the Rapture.

