Final Fantasy's father was so obsessed with Final Fantasy 14 last year that he played the MMO for 12 hours a day and "basically lived in" it

Final Fantasy's founding figurehead was so obsessed with Final Fantasy 14 last year that at one point he was playing it for 12 hours every day.

Hironobu Sakaguchi delivered a special message for Final Fantasy 14's tenth anniversary earlier today, December 4, just below. The one-time Final Fantasy lead reflected on how he came to start playing the MMO roughly 18 months ago, saying "at first, I was playing about 12 hours a day and basically lived in Final Fantasy 14."

"So this tenth anniversary has me feeling like... how should I put it? I've only spent a year and a half with the game, but it's like I'm celebrating my own child turning 10, or a 10-year marriage, something like that," Sakaguchi continued, reflecting on his days and nights spent playing Final Fantasy 14.

Make sure to watch the full video message, right until the end, if you want to see the father of Final Fantasy down a glass of champagne like it's nothing in celebration of the special anniversary.

Sakaguchi's time with Final Fantasy 14 has been well documented at this point. Earlier this year, the veteran told of how he was once scolded by his own team for playing too much Final Fantasy 14, and then went on to troll Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki Yoshida in his own game, in front of a live audience in London at FanFest.

Sakaguchi also really wants Final Fantasy 14 to add a Beastmaster job, although whether Yoshida's taking feedback from the former lead of the series is unknown right now.

Lately, Sakaguchi also busted a popular myth around Final Fantasy's name, confirming once and for all that it wasn't a make-or-break game for Square, or for Sakaguchi himself.