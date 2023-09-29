Final Fantasy 7 fans in shambles as Ever Crisis somehow makes Sephiroth's backstory even more tragic

Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis has shed brand new light on Sephiroth's backstory, and it somehow makes the character's story even more tragic.

Sephiroth, as we all know, is lied to and experimented on by Shinra, or more specifically Hojo, the maniacally evil scientist. Sephiroth has always been convinced his mother is Jenova, as far back as the original Final Fantasy 7 in 1997, and Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis has weaved in a new layer to this backstory.

In Sephiroth's chapters of Ever Crisis, which just went live in the mobile game, he appears with a photo of someone he believes is Jenova. However, this isn't Jenova - it's actually none other than Lucrecia, Sephiroth's original birth mother, who appeared briefly in Final Fantasy 7 in side scenes with Vincent Valentine.

SEPHIROTH HAS A PHOTO OF LUCRECIA BUT HES BEEN TOLD HER NAME IS JENOVA?!?!?THATS THE MOST TRAGIC THING EVER IM GONNA CRY 😭😭😭😭😭ALSO LUCRECIA LOOKS SO STUNNING 🥺🥺🥺#FF7EC pic.twitter.com/3RaTYdwXwYSeptember 29, 2023 See more

This adds another layer to Hojo's villainy - we know he's lied to Sephiroth since birth about who his true birth mother is, but to give him a picture of his actual mother and make him believe it's someone else entirely? If you didn't despise Hojo already, this is surely enough to tip anyone over the edge.

I CALLED IT. I'M CRYING... 💔She's beautiful... Curse that damn Hojo. My heart hurts so much... Lucrecia. #FF7EC #Lucrecia #Sephiroth https://t.co/kHpE8BDEKx pic.twitter.com/aSyvrl5TYjSeptember 29, 2023 See more

What's crucial to remember here is that this could all play a role in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. It's a little suspicious that Ever Crisis, the compilation game for the Final Fantasy 7 series, is expanding on Sephiroth's backstory just a matter of months before the remake instalment launches. Lucrecia is alive in Dirge of Cerberus, so who's to say she couldn't factor into Rebirth's timeline-warping events?

Sephiroth was actually pushed to being a villain and he was living in a lie the true villain is Hojo but the Developers basically said Glenn and the others might show up in Rebirth sense it’s a remake universe do we think Sephiroth might meet his real mother #FF7 #FF7EC pic.twitter.com/fw5FztMvATSeptember 29, 2023 See more

If Rebirth is about to expand upon Sephiroth's tragic backstory with Lucrecia involved, we might have to get the tissues ready. Sephiroth's already been lied to and manipulated for decades by Shinra - could the events of Ever Crisis be shaping up the villain for a more empathetic role in Rebirth?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is out next year on February 29, 2024, exclusive for PS5. Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis is out now for Android and iOS devices, and it's coming to Steam for PC users at some point.

It looks like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is bringing together Remake and Crisis Core Reunion in a big new way.