Final Fantasy 7 fans in shambles as Ever Crisis somehow makes Sephiroth's backstory even more tragic

By Hirun Cryer
published

Big sad

Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis has shed brand new light on Sephiroth's backstory, and it somehow makes the character's story even more tragic.

Sephiroth, as we all know, is lied to and experimented on by Shinra, or more specifically Hojo, the maniacally evil scientist. Sephiroth has always been convinced his mother is Jenova, as far back as the original Final Fantasy 7 in 1997, and Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis has weaved in a new layer to this backstory.

In Sephiroth's chapters of Ever Crisis, which just went live in the mobile game, he appears with a photo of someone he believes is Jenova. However, this isn't Jenova - it's actually none other than Lucrecia, Sephiroth's original birth mother, who appeared briefly in Final Fantasy 7 in side scenes with Vincent Valentine.

See more

This adds another layer to Hojo's villainy - we know he's lied to Sephiroth since birth about who his true birth mother is, but to give him a picture of his actual mother and make him believe it's someone else entirely? If you didn't despise Hojo already, this is surely enough to tip anyone over the edge.

See more

What's crucial to remember here is that this could all play a role in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. It's a little suspicious that Ever Crisis, the compilation game for the Final Fantasy 7 series, is expanding on Sephiroth's backstory just a matter of months before the remake instalment launches. Lucrecia is alive in Dirge of Cerberus, so who's to say she couldn't factor into Rebirth's timeline-warping events?

See more

If Rebirth is about to expand upon Sephiroth's tragic backstory with Lucrecia involved, we might have to get the tissues ready. Sephiroth's already been lied to and manipulated for decades by Shinra - could the events of Ever Crisis be shaping up the villain for a more empathetic role in Rebirth?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is out next year on February 29, 2024, exclusive for PS5. Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis is out now for Android and iOS devices, and it's coming to Steam for PC users at some point

It looks like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is bringing together Remake and Crisis Core Reunion in a big new way.

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.