Final Fantasy 16 patch adds much desired motion blur settings, and players love it

Final Fantasy 16 has finally added motion blur settings in a new update, and players couldn't be more thankful.

Patch 1.03 just went live for Final Fantasy 16 on PS5 earlier today on July 6. Perhaps the most noteworthy feature is the fact that players can now adjust the strength of the game's motion blur, choosing between five overall settings to dictate how noticeable they want motion blur to be.

Announcing the release of update 1.03 which makes a number of improvements to Final Fantasy XVI. #FF16 pic.twitter.com/BBkwlQsIVmJuly 6, 2023 See more

"THANK YOU FOR THE MOTION BLUR ADJUSTMENTS!!!!!!! This is a HUGE improvement!" writes one Twitter user in response to the new update. "That motion blur option is a lifesaver! Loving almost everything about this game, but the motion blur is a bit much sometimes," adds another user.

Yes, motion blur adjustments really are that big a thing for Final Fantasy 16 players. Prior to this update, you only had one standard setting for motion blur, meaning you couldn't change the setting, or even turn it off at all, if you thought the motion blur was a bit much at times.

"I believe I speak on behalf of the entire community when I say: Thank f***," says one Reddit user, pretty neatly summing up everyone's thoughts on the matter. Aside from that, a lot of people want fixes for Final Fantasy 16's performance mode, which prioritizes frame rate over resolution for what should be smooth 60FPS gameplay.

Final Fantasy 16 hasn't launched without its issues, including in particular apparently overheating PS5 consoles during huge moments. Square Enix might not have wanted to put out any post-launch patches for the new game whatsoever, but it seems its hand has been forced a bit on this one.

