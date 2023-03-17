Final Fantasy 14's zany high school manga is finally getting an English translation

And fans couldn't be happier

Final Fantasy 14
Final Fantasy 14's high school manga is finally getting an English-language translation, much to the adoration of fans.

If you didn't already know, there's a Final Fantasy 14 manga set in a high school, published by Square Enix. It transplants the Scions to the new setting for some whimsical action, including Y'shtola being a teacher and being quietly called "mommy," (opens in new tab) among other weird instances.

Now, though, the manga is finally getting an English localization. Eorzea Academy will finally debut in the West in September 2023, and you can pre-order straight from Square Enix soon, right in time for the worldwide debut. 

"We're winning!!!!" writes one Final Fantasy 14 in response to the news on Twitter, accompanied by a gif of Patrick Star cheering. "I'm getting this solely for Zenos," writes another, a good reminder that it's not just the heroes of Final Fantasy 14 that feature in the new manga series.

Since the manga debuted in Japan, English Final Fantasy 14 fans have struggled to translate the manga for themselves. There have been some valiant efforts from skilled fans at translating the manga issues online, but now it's a relief Square Enix is putting out an official translation for international fans.

In other good news for the MMO players, Final Fantasy 14's next live presentation is airing on March 31, giving us plenty of new details on patch 6.4. With all this and the international Fan Fests returning, it's a pretty damn good time to be a Final Fantasy 14 fan.

Among those dedicated fans is Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, who plays so much Final Fantasy 14 he gets scolded by his development staff.

