Final Fantasy 14's next Live Letter stream comes as part of a 14-hour show in October

Final Fantasy 14's devs are hosting a mammoth 14-year stream next month to celebrate the game's anniversary.

As announced earlier today on the Final Fantasy 14 Lodestone (opens in new tab), the huge broadcast will be beginning live at 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET on Friday, October 7. As with the majority of Final Fantasy 14 broadcasts though, it's always worth noting there won't be a live translation for the show.

Perhaps the biggest feature of the show is another Letter From the Producer Live, kicking off at 9:30 p.m. PT/12:30 a.m. ET. According to the Lodestone (opens in new tab), this episode of the live show will reflect on patch 6.2, as well as look ahead to what to expect from patch 6.25. There'll also be a scenario-focused segment, featuring writers Natsuko Ishikawa, Banri Oda, and Daichi Hiroi.

After that, the next major event in the huge broadcast is a live Q&A, kicking off the following day at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET. During this segment, Final Fantasy 14 director and producer Naoki Yoshida, and global community producer Toshio Murouchi (two regular Letter From the Producer Live hosts) will field live questions from players.

Perhaps most interesting, though, will be a chat between Yoshida and Final Fantasy 14 series creator and pioneer Hironobi Sakaguchi. The two-hour segment will kick off at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET, and if you've been following Sakaguchi's activities over the last year or so, you'll know the man's absolutely obsessed with Final Fantasy 14, even establishing his own in-game clothing line called SakaGUCCI.

This should be one broadcast you won't want to miss, featuring beloved writers like Ishikawa, and game dev icons like Sakaguchi. The new 14-hour show is actually the eighth time Final Fantasy 14's devs have put on such a presentation, spanning all the way back to the early days of A Realm Reborn.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently said there was still hope for Final Fantasy 14 on Xbox consoles.