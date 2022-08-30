Final Fantasy 14's new Raid is hiding a gigantic red eye

Final Fantasy 14 fans have discovered a horrible big eye in the background of the game's latest Raid.

The Pandaemonium - Abyssos Raid just went live last week in Final Fantasy 14, one of the headline additions of the new patch 6.2. Having presumably grinded out the new Raid a fair few times at this point, one player came to the realization that they were being watched the entire time by a gigantic eye in the sky.

That is unsettling, to say the least. The eye looks like it appears at some point during the Eighth Circle of the Pandaemonium - Abyssos Raid, but from the Final Fantasy 14 subreddit seen just above, it's nigh-on impossible to tell at which point the eye actually appears.

That hasn't stopped Final Fantasy 14 players guessing what the deal is with the eye. One fan in the comments underneath the subreddit post reckons it's a reference to the Eye of the Invincible from Final Fantasy 9, which actually makes a lot of sense, given that the older RPG actually had its own version of Pandaemonium.

It'll be interesting to see whether the eye is still present in the Savage-tier version of the Abyssos Raid. The normal difficulty version (where this screenshot is taken) launched last week in patch 6.2 on August 23, but the Savage-tier version only just launched earlier today on August 30.

Some players actually think the eye could factor into the Savage-tier Raid in some way. One user in the comments section suspects the new Raid tier might involve a gaze mechanic, which could naturally come from the mysterious eye. We'll have to keep an eye out to see if this is just set dressing, or something more sinister.

Meanwhile, some Final Fantasy 14 players have already mapped Island Sanctuary's resources, complete with rare locations pinpointed.