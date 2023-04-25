Final Fantasy 14's new patch artwork has sparked some fan theories that look pretty spot on

Key art for Final Fantasy 14's patch 6.4 has been unveiled, and it's driving fans around the bend.

Square Enix has launched a special teaser website for Final Fantasy 14's patch 6.4, as the developer does before every major patch. This time, it's the key art below, not the actual site itself, which has drawn huge fan theories from players.

Sat upon a dark throne, an ominous presence looms.What trials await us in #FFXIV Patch 6.4? Visit the special site ➡️ https://t.co/5xPX2UlhOP pic.twitter.com/x9lLE0wIfgApril 25, 2023

What's catching a lot of players out is the sigil above the villainous Golbez in the full version of the art (which can be found here (opens in new tab)). As the tweet below posits, this looks to be the other half of Lahabrea's sigil, which could theoretically mean the storylines from the main scenario and the Pandæmonium Raid series will converge in some way with Lahabrea and Golbez.

Right so… Lahabrea's Ascian prime? Is this referencing to the raid or is Golbez some weird shit? pic.twitter.com/kq4KCCNtOaApril 25, 2023

Over on the Final Fantasy 14 subreddit (opens in new tab), there are some intriguing theories about the dragon on the new key art. Some are hypothesizing that this could be Azdaja, and we could be set to fight "Shadow Dragon Azdaja" as part of either Golbez's trial or the Pandæmonium Raid series.

There are also some theories surrounding a showdown with Golbez. Many players expect a climactic battle against the big bad in patch 6.4, given that Golbez is now without his four minions, which we've taken down throughout the post-Endwalker patch series.

There's a month until Final Fantasy 14's patch 6.4 finally releases in late May. Considering the patch is dubbed "The Dark Throne," there's little doubt we'll finally be venturing into Golbez's weird palace realm to face the intimidating foe.

