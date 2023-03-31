Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.4 is called the Dark Throne, and it releases late May

Final Fantasy 14's patch 6.4 is called The Dark Throne, and it's releasing in late May 2023.

Earlier today, on March 31, saw a brand new Letter From the Producer Live showcase from Final Fantasy 14's development team. As part of the lengthy presentation, game director Naoki Yoshida has revealed that patch 6.4 would be arriving in late May, and would be titled The Dark Throne.

#FFXIV Patch 6.4: The Dark Throne is scheduled to arrive late May!

That's quite the ominous title for the upcoming patch. The titular Dark Throne could well refer to where Golbez, the chief antagonist of the post-Endwalker patches, resides, sending out his powerful minions to try and stop out Warriors of Light one by one.

As ever, patch 6.4 will continue the ongoing post-Endwalker storyline in Final Fantasy 14. We'll still be hanging around and going on various escapades with The Scions of the Seventh Dawn, as well as relative newcomers Zero and Varshahn, as we seek to track down the latter's long-lost sibling finally.

However, don't expect the storyline for Final Fantasy 14's next expansion to begin with patch 6.4. As Square Enix announced last year, Final Fantasy 14's next storyline being teased out has effectively been pushed back, so whereas it would usually start to reveal itself in the fourth post-expansion patch, this time it'll begin dripping out in patch 6.5 instead.

It's disappointing, but there's still plenty to look forward to in the immediate patch. The Island Sanctuary will be expanding with a brand new area, for example, and the ongoing Pandæmonium and Further Myths of the Realm Raid series' will be continuing in patch 6.4.

