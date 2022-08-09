Final Fantasy 14's Island Sanctuary won't have a full questline and story

Final Fantasy 14's director has unveiled new details about its Island Sanctuary feature.

Speaking to Japanese publication Famitsu in the interview seen just below (as translated by GamesRadar+), Naoki Yoshida revealed several brand new details surrounding the Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy 14. Chiefly, the Island Sanctuary won't have a complete questline and storyline attached to it, outside of a simple side quest leading the player character to the island.

『#FF14』パッチ6.2 吉田直樹氏インタビューを公開・メインストーリーの見どころ・万魔殿パンデモニウム零式：煉獄編を1週間ずらして実装する理由・少人数で挑む“アナザーダンジョン” ・“無人島開拓”の魅力など、パッチ6.2の注目ポイントを伺った#FFXIV https://t.co/f7OWszzt7M pic.twitter.com/6YLvX6QUdcAugust 9, 2022 See more

Additionally, the Island Sanctuary won't have systemic ties to the broader game. For example, you won't be able to accrue tokens or other exchange items to trade for items outside the Island Sanctuary, and the same goes for obtaining tradeable items outside the Island Sanctuary in the wider game.

Yoshida also implies that some aspects of the Island Sanctuary will be on a weekly timer. The director doesn't delve into which aspects of the island itself will reset once a week, but it's not hard to imagine some parts of an island-growing minigame resetting once a week.

Finally, there's confirmation the weather will change on the Island Sanctuary. However, there won't be snow on the island, as it's meant to be a tropical paradise situated in an area of Final Fantasy 14 that doesn't actually get snow.

There are now less than 72 hours until we should see more of the Island Sanctuary in action. This Friday, August 12, Yoshida and company will debut another Letter From the Producer Live showcase, unveiling plenty of new details about the forthcoming 6.2 patch, which the Island Sanctuary will feature in. You'll want to keep a keen eye on this showcase for more story and Raid details surrounding the new patch.

Some fans are already theorizing that Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.2 release date is August 23, but we'll have to wait until the showcase to find out for sure.