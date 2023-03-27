Final Fantasy 14's incredible Starter Edition somehow gets even better

Final Fantasy 14 players can bag Stormblood for free - alongside free game time - until May.

Earlier today on March 27, Square Enix made two lovely announcements for Final Fantasy 14 players. First, as you can read below, anyone who owns the Starter Edition of the MMO can now bag the second expansion, Stormblood, entirely for free, and will be able to play any of its associated content for free until May 8.

For a limited time, existing owners or purchasers of #FFXIV Starter Edition can add the Stormblood expansion to their account for free! 🎮 https://t.co/gSQ9z04uRo📅 Through Monday, May 8 at 6:59 a.m. (PDT) / 13:59 (GMT)* End times may differ slightly per platform.

No, this unfortunately doesn't make Final Fantasy 14's famous Free Trial even better. The Stormblood expansion giveaway technically isn't included in the Free Trial, as the Starter Edition of Final Fantasy 14 isn't free but instead costs $9.99, giving you access to A Realm Reborn, Heavensward, and now Stormblood until May.

Elsewhere, the Free Login Campaign has returned to Eorzea. For the uninitiated, this is a little period where you don't have to pay for game time in Final Fantasy 14, meaning lapsed players can return to the MMO for a pleasant few days, or in this case, a grand total of 96 hours of game time, which is probably just about enough to trudge through A Realm Reborn.

The #FFXIV Free Login Campaign has returned! 🐤If you or your friends have been away on a break, you'll have until May 8 to claim up to 9️⃣6️⃣ hours of free game time! Spread the word! 💬 https://t.co/OM7VyddusE

Unfortunately then, we can't update the famed Final Fantasy 14 copypasta, but we can celebrate free game time and the addition of Stormblood for Starter Edition players. Here's hoping Stormblood might one day be added to the Free Trial of the Square Enix's banger game so rookies might know the excitement of Ala Mhigo and Doma.

