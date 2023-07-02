Final Fantasy 14's famous low-poly grapes are back and Square Enix is handing them out in real life

Two years ago, the Final Fantasy 14 community mourned the loss of the beloved low-poly grapes, as an update from developer Square Enix smoothed out the fruit’s rough edges, breaking oh so many hearts. Now, the viral low-poly grapes are back in the form of real-life merch.

Players who are attending The Final Fantasy Festival this year in Las Vegas can grab an incredible goody bag that includes a squishable cushion version of the viral grapes. The Square Enix website says the real-life jagged grapes were made to “relieve any lingering stress after hours of farm parties,” just in case you were ever “feeling a little low resolution.”

The Fan Festival 2023 in Las Vegas is right around the corner!We're excited to showcase the IRL loot attendees will receive as part of their ticket to the event!

The obelisk fruit was added as part of the MMO’s Endwalker expansion and was quickly idolised by the community through fan art and endless memes. Thankfully, some fans can now relive the good ole days with the physical grapes, squeezing it tight to make up for lost time. For those who aren’t attending the festival, the squishy grapes will probably (and unfortunately) be resold online for inflated prices. Hopefully, Square Enix will officially sell the merch themselves one day.

Despite the grape’s untimely demise in the ever-popular game, the memes won’t stop following producer Naoki Yoshida around as he was recently asked about whether or not the low-poly grapes would show up in the recently released Final Fantasy 16. Yoshida said he “checked the grape quality in Final Fantasy 16 and made sure it was perfect,” to the dismay of jagged grape fans worldwide.

Other goodies that are available for festival attendees include a grey crossbody bag, an adorable Loporrit carrot pen, Azem’s crystal keychain, a Grebuloff magnet, and a 10th-anniversary pin. Good things all around.

