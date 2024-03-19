Final Fantasy 14's new Xbox-exclusive currency proves confusing for the MMO's community, yet all too familiar for Microsoft's console veterans

Final Fantasy 14's Xbox versions include microtransactions not found in the PC or PS5 versions of the MMO.

Square Enix's critically acclaimed MMO will finally come to Xbox Series X/S consoles later this week, on March 21. Over on the Lodestone, a new blog post from Square Enix reveals that the Xbox version of Final Fantasy 14 will have a unique microtransaction currency called 'FFXIV Coins,' which must be purchased through the Microsoft Store before they can be used in-game.

"Payment for service fees and optional item purchases will require FFXIV Coins, which can be purchased from the Microsoft Store," the blog post reads. "After purchasing FFXIV Coins from the Microsoft Store, log into the Xbox Series X|S version of Final Fantasy 14 to have the purchased FFXIV Coins credited to your Square Enix Account," the post further reads.

Existing Final Fantasy 14 players aren't pleased about this. The consensus, as summarised from the two tweets below from long-time players, is that Square Enix is basically overcomplicating things by sending players to the Microsoft Store to purchase the microtransaction currency instead of just letting Xbox players purchase FFXIV Coins right there in the MMO.

It's so funny that we've been begging SE to make account management and billing more simplified for 10 years and instead of doing that they made it even more complicated for no reason https://t.co/BKTCJjjVdO pic.twitter.com/WpRIWZyPA5March 18, 2024 See more

Why will the Xbox version of FFXIV use a different payment method compared to the other platforms?Buying FFXIV Coins sounds way more annoying than just paying for the service you want with the exact amount of cash required for it. Is this being pushed by Microsoft??? pic.twitter.com/XaOVjoSAbWMarch 18, 2024 See more

There's also a lot of confusion about whether you'll need FFXIV Coins to pay for the standard Final Fantasy 14 subscription. The Starter Edition is included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but some Twitter users are puzzled as to how they'll be paying for the full version of the MMO if they want to progress further after the trial version expires.

There are also other posts like the one below. The Xbox veteran and Final Fantasy 14 sprout thanks existing players for questioning the new microtransaction currency but adds, "From an Xbox players standpoint, these requirements are not as big of a deal to us as you may think." The newcomer adds that purchasing FFXIV Coins could well earn players bonus Microsoft Points, which they can then redeem for price discounts off other purchases.

In short, this Xbox veteran is very used to this sort of thing on Microsoft's platforms. "I'm just trying to throw it out there that while I get your rage, it's not all bad over here from our point of view. I'm just happy to finally play the game," they conclude. At least someone's happy to finally be getting in on Final Fantasy 14, even if other players remain very sceptical.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Final Fantasy 14 is experimenting with regional server travel this month, despite game director Naoki Yoshida's past hesitancy with the feature.