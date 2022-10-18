Final Fantasy 14 patch finally fixes one of the MMO’s most annoying PvP bugs

Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.25 is here, fixing a rather annoying PvP bug that's been around for more than half a year.

As Square Enix explains in the Final Fantasy 14 6.25 patch notes (opens in new tab), Paladins were able to "interact with and take control of certain devices with little risk" due to the effects of the Guardian ability, which allows you to rush to an ally and take all the damage intended for them. What ended up happening, though, was that people could become invulnerable, which was particularly pesky for Frontlines fans.

Naturally, that wasn't supposed to happen and ceases to be the case anymore. "As this was an unintended use of the action, Guardian will no longer affect targets interacting with an object," Square Enix says.

Elsewhere, you've got more sidequest action with the continuation of the wonderfully silly Hildibrand Adventures, which sees a muscular inspector attempt to solve increasingly daft mysteries. Doing these will also kickstart a separate questline to obtain the latest batch of relic weapons – good news for fans of objects with big damage numbers and daft quests. Mind you, gaining access to the Manderville Weapons missions does mean being up to date with the Hildibrand adventures, which span back to A Realm Reborn's post-expansion content around nine years ago.

You've also got the new Variant Dungeon content, which sees players in a team of up to four tackle enemies that scale to the size of your party. You'll be exploring these new dangerous dungeons with Nanamo, exploring each branching route to see how things differ on each playthrough. You've also got Criterion Dungeons, which are like Variant Dungeons, though they move along a set route and are more difficult.

Last but not least, you've got an emote that lets you imitate everyone's favourite cat boy G'raha Tia (opens in new tab) – need more be said?

