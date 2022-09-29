Fan-made Zelda: Ocarina of Time PC port is getting a mock Nintendo Direct later today

The devs behind The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time's unofficial PC port are putting on their own mock Nintendo Direct.

Slated to air later today on September 29, the Ship of Harkinian Direct will be airing at approximately 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET/2 a.m. BST. Shame about the late night for the European audience, but for North American viewers the new showcase really is taking the prime time spotlight.

"Tune in for roughly 10 minutes of news and updates from the Ship of Harkinian," the description for the YouTube video above reads. If you're unaware, the Ship of Harkinian is what the collective group of developers behind the Ocarina of Time PC port are known as.

This isn't even the first time the group has put on their own mock Nintendo Direct. The Ship of Harkinian Direct below first aired earlier this year in July, giving viewers a brief seven-minute rundown of some of the features coming to the Zelda PC port, including advanced difficulty options, time-saving abilities, and even some new clothes for Link.

It's worth mentioning that the Ocarina of Time PC port is actually out now, having first launched for free download earlier this year in March. We were privy to a few new trailers for the fan-made project prior to it launching, and since arriving, the developers have been constantly adding new features, such as an ability to shut Navi up. Perhaps we can expect a look at some other new features in the show later today.

As for Zelda's future, you can check out our record of everything we know about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.