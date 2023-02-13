Fan concept shows just how ridiculous an open-world game starring The Flash would be

This fan concept shows what an open-world game starring The Flash would look like, and it's as ridiculous as you'd expect.

In many ways, video games are the perfect medium for superheroes, and some great titles in recent years have seen us step into the skin-tight suits of our favourite crime fighters. But while the enhanced abilities of Peter Parker and Bruce Wayne work wonderfully well in the virtual world, the same can't be said for every superhero, as this fan creation demonstrates.

YouTube channel TeaserPlay (opens in new tab) has put together a concept for an open-world game where you play as The Flash. Made in Unreal Engine 5, it certainly looks impressive, with the popular superhero battling baddies in various locations, from bustling city streets to sun-soaked deserts. What it does best, though, is point out exactly why an open-world game starring the character wouldn't be a good idea in the slightest.

Flash's incredible speed allows him to cross vast distances, even oceans, in seconds, so presumably, you would be able to tap a button and almost instantly be on another continent. You'd also be able to take out enemies before they even had time to blink. Not only would Flash's speedy ways be an absolute nightmare for developers to implement, but it would surely also make for a very messy and not overly enjoyable game. What TeaserPlay has concocted is incredibly amusing to watch, but let's hope that, as an idea, it doesn't get very far.

Flash has, of course, appeared in games before, including Injustice: Gods Among Us and its sequel; thankfully, in those games, he's been confined to the battle arena. The character is also set to make an appearance (although he won't be playable) in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which is set to launch on May 26, 2023.

