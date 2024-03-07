The Fallout TV show isn’t a direct adaptation because the creators want to make something new and "build on 25 years of creativity and thinking"

Fallout is heading back out into the wastes for its Prime Video TV show, but it’s not interested in treading the same well-worn path of the post-apocalyptic game series.

At a recent Fallout trailer launch attended by GamesRadar+ and other media, co-creators Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner explained that though the series is "set in the world" of Fallout, it’s not based on Interplay or Black Isle’s original two games, nor Bethesda’s series.

"It's a new story that comes, sort of, after the events we’ve seen," Wagner says. "The show is built on like 25 years of creativity and thinking and building."

Wagner added, "And we sort of thought the best thing to do is to continue that, versus retread it. Because that’s sort of what has worked with Fallout over the years. It’s traded hands, it’s changed, it’s been altered, and it’s a living thing. And yeah, we kind of felt like we ought to take a swing at trying to build a new piece on top of all of that."

That echoes executive producer Jonathan Nolan’s comments in the new issue of Total Film on where Fallout’s TV show sits in the franchise’s universe.

Nolan said, "From the first conversation with Todd [Howard, game director of Fallout 3 & 4, and an executive producer on the show] we were most excited about an original story."

He continued, "Each of the [Fallout] games is a discrete story – different city, distinct protagonist – within the same mythology. Our series sits in relation to the games as the games sit in relation to each other. It’s almost like we’re Fallout 5."

Fallout stars Ella Purnell as Vault Dweller Lucy, Aaron Moten as Maximus, Walton Goggins as The Ghoul, and Kyle MacLachan as Lucy’s father, Hank. It’s now set to stream on Prime Video one day earlier than originally planned, on April 11.

