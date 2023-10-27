Fallout co-creator wants to see the post-apocalyptic RPG series leave the US: "We wanted to explore China and Russia"

Fallout's co-creator has revealed where they'd like the post-apocalyptic series to head next.

Tim Cain, one of the creators of the Fallout video game series, appeared on a Podcast episode with TKs-Mantis to talk about all things Fallout. Despite leaving the series shortly before the release of Fallout 2, Cain still has a lot of thoughts about the CRPG. When asked where he'd like to take a hypothetical Fallout 3, Cain replies: "Well it would have gone 3D, the only reason we didn't do it is [because] it wasn't viable. I would have gone to different parts of the world."

"One thing I've told people is, we used to talk about because Fallout America was very much the jingoism of America, we wanted to explore China and Russia," Cain continues, before revealing the difficulties of exploring this concept at the time in the late 1990s. "We were like 'we don't know enough about this,' so we would have had to find someone, we would have had to do hires," the developer explains, "we need somebody who really knows Russian day-to-day life and could tell us what did 50s Russia think the future would be? and what did 50s China think the future would be? I wanted to explore that."

Cain then reveals to the podcast's host that he actually already has an idea for a new Fallout game, but that he hasn't told anyone about it. "I already designed a Fallout and nobody's seen the design. I didn't even tell Leonard [Boyarsky - Fallout designer] the design because if it ever gets made, I will know it's a coincidence," the developer reveals, "I don't even see things going that way so it just sits in my head."

Finally, after the topic of the upcoming fan-made Fallout London mod - which is a 'DLC sized' mod for Fallout 4 - came up, Cain then began listing off places that he'd like to "nuke" and set a Fallout game in. "Think of all the beautiful cities that you could nuke," the developer imagines, "the Eiffel Tower would melt and bend over. Big Ben. I mean Prague is beautiful, would love to nuke that. There are some cities that would be really cool. Rio de Janeiro, let's nuke that. Hawaii would be cool nuked." Cain then concludes: "The thing is, I wouldn't just want to stay in the States."

26 years later, original Fallout co-creator settles the RPG's biggest debate: who dropped the first nuke and why?