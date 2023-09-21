Netflix has just added one of the year's best horror movies

Horror heads, prepare to get bathed in blood this Halloween: Evil Dead Rise has just been added to Netflix UK and Ireland, right in time for spooky season.

Starring Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland, the horror movie, which was written and directed by The Hole in the Ground's Lee Cronin, was only released in cinemas back in April – so it's had quite the speedy introduction to a major streamer.

As you can probably guess from its title, it's the latest instalment in the Sam Raimi-created franchise, which kicked off with The Evil Dead in 1981. Swapping a cabin in the woods for a poky apartment in Los Angeles, it centers on sisters Beth and Ellie, whose strained relationship gets pushed to breaking point when the latter's kids, Danny (Morgan Davies), Bridget (Gabrielle Echols), and Kassie (Nell Fisher) find a mysterious book in a bunker underneath their dilapidated high-rise.

Unaware of the dark origins of their discoveries, the youngsters ferry them back up to their apartment, and inadvertently unleash an all-powerful demon that takes up residence in their mother's body. With that, Beth, who is grappling with the news that she's pregnant, is forced to try and keep her nieces and nephew safe over the course of a terrifying 12 hours.

Genre fans seem to be buzzing about Netflix's new addition, and wasted no time heading to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their excitement...

"Everybody cheer, Evil Dead Rise is on Netflix," one social media user tweeted, as another wrote: "Evil Dead Rise is finally on Netflix, time to re-live my nightmares."

Mommy's w̶i̶t̶h̶ t̶h̶e̶ m̶a̶g̶g̶o̶t̶s̶ on Netflix now.My fave film of the year ❤️ Hit that 'play' button and let the blood wash over you... pic.twitter.com/ZMUV0Bl0qMSeptember 21, 2023 See more

Guess who’s on @NetflixUK from today… pic.twitter.com/Qcn3nKw7CcSeptember 21, 2023 See more

evil dead rise was finally out on netflix 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6iQdV5B6HWSeptember 21, 2023 See more

For more on Evil Dead Rise, check out our chat with its stars Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan, or our spoiler-free conversation with director Lee Cronin.