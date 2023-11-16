Even after taking three Call of Duty maps offline, Modern Warfare 3's spawn points are still a mess

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 players are railing against spawn points on multiplayer maps.

Last week, developer Sledgehammer pulled three Modern Warfare 3 maps offline due to whacky spawn points. Quarry, Rundown, and Scrapyard were pulled out of the Hardcore playlist and offline for good due to "unfavorable spawns," which would basically trap players in a cycle of death.

Unfortunately, it seems like spawn point problems are persisting in other Modern Warfare 3 maps across multiplayer. From three days ago, the player just below shares a clip of them spawning into the path of their own Breach Charge, and getting blown up by their own device. It's admittedly quite a funny clip, but it's surely pretty infuriating if you're on the receiving end of the Breach Charge.

Then there's the clip below from two days ago. The Wheelson-HS is a Killstreak that even has an automatic turret, so you can imagine the chaos unfolding when it got into an opponent's spawn area on the Rust map, only for every enemy player to respawn at the same point when they were repeatedly gunned down by the mini vehicle.

Then there's the calamity of spawn zones just below. The player in question gets gunned down six times in under 30 seconds, which is an absolute travesty. The player writes that "not even Shipment is this bad," and for a spawn system to be worse than the infamously tiny multiplayer map is seriously saying something.

Sledgehammer could well pull further multiplayer maps offline in the coming days, if its past trends are anything to go by. Alternatively, the developer could roll out some spawn fixes soon via a new patch.

