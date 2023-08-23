Stop me if you've heard this one before: You head out on a first date, you think that it's going alright, but by the end of the night you aren't just cursing the fickle nature of online dating but battling against an apocalypse. If you haven't experienced that specific scenario, then there's a good chance you haven't been paying attention to Eternights.

This new action-dating adventure from developer Studio Sai impressed in with its new trailer in the Future Games Show Gamescom 2023 showcase, and we're delighted to learn that the Eternights release date has been set for September 12, 2023. The debut effort will land on PS5, PS4, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and it's well worth your attention.

Eternights looks like a pretty interesting blend of fast-paced action (with clear echoes of PlatinumGames' best titles) with the sort of social interaction and strict structure that you might find in one of the Persona games. Dodges and parries switch out seamlessly with dialogue and romance, and you're given the freedom to choose how you want to spend each of your days at the end of the world. Naturally, with an apocalypse event looming overhead, there's only so much time that can be spent looking for love in all the wrong places.

With Eternights now set to launch on September 12, we don't have long to wait now to see whether Studio Sai can pull off this ambitious blend of styles and genres. The game was originally set to launch on September 21, but with the date being moved forward by nine days means we don't have long now to wait to jump into the end of the world.

