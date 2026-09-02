Viz Media is launching all 24 Pokemon movies into one Blu-ray collection shaped like a Poke Ball, but you'll need $400 to catch them all

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Viz Media's new Pokemon: 24-Movie Collection is a Blu-ray behemoth. The collection was announced on the brand's X (Twitter) page today and encompasses every single Pokemon movie on a set of 16 Blu-ray discs. From Pokemon the First Movie and even its CGI remake, Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution, you're getting all of the franchise's theatrical outings in one complete set, which is a win for physical media and Pokemon fans alike.
Yet owning this limited-edition Blu-ray collection, which doesn't launch until November 14, 2026, will cost you the privilege of a whopping $399.99 at Amazon. I wish I were telling a Snorlax-sized fib, but the Amazon exclusive collection is sitting at the retailer for its $400 MSRP, although in a cute Poke Ball-shaped case, might I add. It's available to pre-order starting today if you're eager to own the franchise's movie history in one complete set. However, I'm going to need Viz Media to divulge more of the Blu-ray's contents before I lay down my savings in an effort to collect and watch them all.
The Pokemon: 24-Movie Collection is available to pre-order right now from Amazon, but UK Pokemon fans will have to wait to see if this Amazon Exclusive Blu-ray set makes its way across the pond.
Viz Media has been pretty sparse with the details of its new Pokemon: 24-Movie Collection so far. The short item description on US Amazon reads that the "explosive 24-movie collection" allows you to follow Ash and friends' adventures from "the origins of Mewtwo in Pokémon: The First Movie to the Unova region in Pokémon Black & White, leading finally to the deep Forest of Okoya." Yet we haven't got a full movie list to see exactly what's in store.
If I were about to drop almost a Nintendo Switch 2's cost equivalent on a complete Pokemon movie set, I'd hope that this would also include the franchise live-action outing, Detective Pikachu, but there's no mention of it. I fear this set is more tailored for the anime fans, as checking the official Pokemon website movie list accounts for 24 releases, but there's no sign of the coffee-drinking CGI Pikachu. For me, that's a bit of a deal-breaker, as that means this "complete set" is missing a big part of the Pokemon movie history puzzle.
The content details are also a little sparse. The Amazon listing states that the films use the Japanese language, and that's it. For a complete set, I'd hope that this release would include the option of the original Japanese voice actors and the English dub cast, particularly so I can relive Veronica Taylor's wonderfully nostalgic portrayal of Ash Ketchum at the start of the franchise. Her name is listed as a "Contributor," which gives me hope. However, there's no indication of whether that means that she contributed to the text in the hard-bound book that encloses the discs, or that it alludes to the English Dub tracks.
There's also no sign if any of the pre-film animated shorts are also part of this set. As a physical film collector, I have the Pokémon Movie Collection Limited Edition Steelbook on my shelf. It contains the first three movies but none of the shorts which proceeded them in the cinema. During a recent Pokemon movie marathon, I was heartbroken not to hear the catchy start of Vitamin C's "Vacation" during the Pikachu Vacation short, as it simply wasn't on the disc.
Hopefully Viz Media has truly made this a collection for Pokemon film fans by rectifying that glaring omission. Or at least, I'd hope that's the case for a set that wants $399.99 of your hard-earned Pokedollars. But we'll have to wait until November 14, later this year, to find out for sure.
Your movies and TV digest from the team at GamesRadar+
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
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