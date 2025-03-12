The Running Man reboot is bringing back key aspects of Stephen King's novel to turn it into "the deadliest game of hide and seek"

The upcoming reboot of The Running Man won't be a straight remake of 1987's classic movie. Instead, director Edgar Wright has shared his plans to go back to Stephen King's original novel for inspiration.

Originally published under his pen name Richard Bachman in 1986, the novel follows Ben Richards as he takes part in a reality show called The Running Man. Contestants win money by evading the team of hitmen who have been set to murder them.

Speaking to Empire magazine, Wright says his plan isn't to confine the action to just the gameshow set. "One of the things about the book that I loved was the fact that Ben Richards is out in the world on his own, so it’s like the deadliest game of hide and seek," he said.

"It does feel like making a road movie in a lot of ways: a very intense, dangerous road movie. Ben is moving through different environments and meeting different people as he tries to survive 30 days out in the wild."

The new version stars Glen Powell in the lead role alongside a pretty star-studded cast. Colman Domingo plays the gameshow host while Katy O'Brian, Josh Brolin, Lee Pace, Michael Cera, and William H. Macy all also star.

The movie is scheduled to be released on November 7, 2025.