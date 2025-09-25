Idris Elba's President deals with DEFCON 1 and the threat of nuclear armageddon in new trailer for Netflix's A House of Dynamite

A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The new trailer for A House of Dynamite is here, and the latest glimpse at the Netflix thriller takes us right into the powder keg of a political landscape inhabited by Rebecca Ferguson and Idris Elba.

"I always thought just being ready is the point," Elba's President of the United States begins in the new A House of Dynamite trailer. "It keeps people in check. It keeps the world straight." What follows is a pressure-cooker of a political thriller as legions of staff and power players deal with the fallout (and the possibility of an even nastier nuclear fallout) as confusion reigns over a surprise attack.

Directed by Oscar-winner Kathryn Bigelow, A House of Dynamite deals with a race against time after a missile strike is aimed at the United States. With more questions than answers, those in the corridors of power scramble to discover the truth before it's too late.

A House of Dynamite's cast also features Anthony Ramos, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Jonah Hauer-King, and Greta Lee.

Speaking to Empire, Bigelow hopes A House of Dynamite is able to start a discourse surrounding nuclear warfare, mutually assured destruction (MAD), and the stockpiling of weapons.

"My dream scenario would be a reduction of the nuclear stockpile," Bigelow said. "That would be a sane response to what we’ve created. I don’t understand how annihilation is a defence measure, and that’s my biggest conundrum. ‘Oh, good, I’m very well defended, but we’re all dead.’ No, that doesn’t work!"

A House of Dynamite gets a UK cinema release on October 3 and a global cinema release on October 10 before streaming on Netflix from October 24.

