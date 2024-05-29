Brad Pitt and George Clooney reunite in the first trailer for comedy-crime thriller Wolfs

Apple has released the first trailer for Wolfs, starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney.

The brief trailer, which can be viewed below, follows Clooney and Pitt as two "fixers" who clean up murders and make the impossible go away.

When the two are accidentally hired for the same clean-up job, the big boss decides the only solution is for the two to work together. Despite the initial reluctance and their very different methods of handling things, the two realize that they work pretty darn well together. As things get hectic, violent, and don't go according to plan, the stakes get higher – Frank Sinatra's 'My Way' plays over sounds of gunfire.

Wolfs (yes, that spelling is correct) was first announced back in 2021, with Spider-Man: No Way Home helmer Jon Watts attached to write and direct. Apple acquired the rights to the film after winning a bidding war, with Sony later acquiring the rights to theatrical distribution. Much like they did with Napoleon, Apple entered an agreement with Sony to allow the film to be distributed in theaters.

Wolfs marks Pitt and Clooney's first movie since 2011, with the duo having previously starred together in Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve, Ocean's Thirteen, Burn After Reading, Rob Reiner's TV movie 8, and Alex Prager's short film Touch of Evil.

"We think it’s a really fun, dark – very dark – nutty film… It feels like an R-rated Ocean’s film," Clooney previously told Total Film.

Wolfs is set to hit theaters on September 20, 2024.