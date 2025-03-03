Star Steven Yeun is now playing 18 more characters in Invincible, because clearly one wasn't enough

News
By
published

A wave of Mark variants is about to hit the Prime Video show

Invincible season 3
(Image credit: Prime Video)

Steven Yeun has been the voice of Invincible's main superhero Mark Grayson since the start of the show, but it seems like one character just wasn't enough. The actor is playing 18 more characters (yes, you read that correctly) in the next episode of the series, as announced by the official Twitter account.

It makes sense that Yeun takes on this challenge, since all those new characters are actually variants of Mark. Last week, the end of episode 6 teased the arrival of all these different versions of the hero, who have been working with villain Angstrom Levy (voiced by Sterling K. Brown), and now the show is making good on its promise.

Here's the confirmed list of Mark variants who will be featured in Invincible season 3 episode 7, all voiced by Yeun: Capevincible, Sportvincible, Prisonincible, Nogogglesible, Flaxancible, Movincihawk, Hairvincible, Gogglesvincible, Capvincible, Nomaskible, Maskvincible, Mustachible, Hoodvincible, Omnivincible, Viltrumincible, Bulletproofible, Lightblueincible, and Stripevincible.

All these Mark variants are coming from different realities within the multiverse, which has become a familiar place in today's superhero landscape. We still don't know what Levy's ultimate plan is, but we might get some important clues this week.

It's not the first time Yeun voices other versions of Mark, as some were featured during season 2, but this is a completely different scale. Also, the fact that Yeun is voicing every single one of those variants means that they will all have a role to play in the story. This is about to get really, really crazy. Can Mark fight off over a dozen versions of himself?

While we wait to see what's next for Invincible, we can enjoy Steven Yeun's work in Bong Joon Ho's sci-fi movie Mickey 17, which is releasing in cinemas this week. Starring Robert Pattinson, the movie follows an "expendable" who goes on a dangerous journey to colonize an ice planet.

For more, read our Invincible season 3 release schedule to never miss an episode. We've also got guides to the best Amazon shows to watch right now.

See more TV Shows News
Mireia Mullor
Mireia Mullor
Contributing Writer

Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about superhero shows
Invincible season 3

We've only seen one shot of Invincible season 3's final two episodes in the trailer so far – and it reveals basically nothing
Daredevil: Born Again

First Daredevil: Born Again clip sees The Man Without Fear beat up Bullseye but leaves out the best part
Cooking in Monster Hunter Wilds

As a stalwart member of the Dual Blades community, Monster Hunter Wilds has done us dirty by not importing Rise's beloved Wirebugs
See more latest
Most Popular
Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS key art.
Masahiro Sakurai says Super Smash Bros "might have died out" if not for late Nintendo president Satoru Iwata: "There's no doubt that he influenced me in many ways"
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
New Monster Hunter Wilds mod lets you change your character's appearance as many times as you want for free, bypassing Capcom's paid DLC
Key art for Solasta 2.
A single D&D spell in Solasta 2's Steam Next Fest demo proved to me that not every RPG needs to be Baldur's Gate 3
Smothering Tithe art with MTG Universes Beyond products laid on top
MTG players will pay more in future as Magic’s Head Designer confirms “higher MSRP” will be the norm for Universes Beyond sets
Two characters pointing at the camera in LA Noire
GTA developer Rockstar opens new Australian branch by acquiring the studio that's been working on its ports for "this past decade"
Squid Game Season 2 on Netflix
Netflix’s most popular K-drama in 2024 wasn't Squid Game season 2, it was this show with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
Mad Max: Fury Road
A new Mad Max movie has a script, but director George Miller isn't sure it will ever be made: "All I can say is we’ll see"
Abubakar Salim in House of the Dragon
House of the Dragon season 3's opening battle is "beastly", according to one of the show's stars
Key art for Pokemon Champions
Pokemon Champions could be the series' "biggest announcement in over a decade," says former world champ, because Nintendo might finally be about to separate competitive play from single-player
Shoto Hinata in Haikyu!! The Movie: VS The Little Giant
One of 2024's best anime movies has a sequel coming, and the first trailer has been revealed along with a new special