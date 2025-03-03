Star Steven Yeun is now playing 18 more characters in Invincible, because clearly one wasn't enough
A wave of Mark variants is about to hit the Prime Video show
Steven Yeun has been the voice of Invincible's main superhero Mark Grayson since the start of the show, but it seems like one character just wasn't enough. The actor is playing 18 more characters (yes, you read that correctly) in the next episode of the series, as announced by the official Twitter account.
It makes sense that Yeun takes on this challenge, since all those new characters are actually variants of Mark. Last week, the end of episode 6 teased the arrival of all these different versions of the hero, who have been working with villain Angstrom Levy (voiced by Sterling K. Brown), and now the show is making good on its promise.
Here's the confirmed list of Mark variants who will be featured in Invincible season 3 episode 7, all voiced by Yeun: Capevincible, Sportvincible, Prisonincible, Nogogglesible, Flaxancible, Movincihawk, Hairvincible, Gogglesvincible, Capvincible, Nomaskible, Maskvincible, Mustachible, Hoodvincible, Omnivincible, Viltrumincible, Bulletproofible, Lightblueincible, and Stripevincible.
Huge news… today, we can confirm we’ve cast an award-winning actor for the following 18 roles:- Capevincible- Sportvincible- Prisonincible- Nogogglesible- Flaxancible- Movincihawk- Hairvincible- Gogglesvincible- Capvincible- Nomaskible- Maskvincible- Mustachible-… pic.twitter.com/pt9uPR8KaYMarch 3, 2025
All these Mark variants are coming from different realities within the multiverse, which has become a familiar place in today's superhero landscape. We still don't know what Levy's ultimate plan is, but we might get some important clues this week.
It's not the first time Yeun voices other versions of Mark, as some were featured during season 2, but this is a completely different scale. Also, the fact that Yeun is voicing every single one of those variants means that they will all have a role to play in the story. This is about to get really, really crazy. Can Mark fight off over a dozen versions of himself?
While we wait to see what's next for Invincible, we can enjoy Steven Yeun's work in Bong Joon Ho's sci-fi movie Mickey 17, which is releasing in cinemas this week. Starring Robert Pattinson, the movie follows an "expendable" who goes on a dangerous journey to colonize an ice planet.
For more, read our Invincible season 3 release schedule to never miss an episode. We've also got guides to the best Amazon shows to watch right now.
