Daredevil: Born Again season 2 plot details reveal Matt Murdock’s "vigilante army" as Wilson Fisk's Kingpin outlaws superheroes

News
By published

Daredevil: Born Again producer Sana Amanat discusses season 2 of the MCU show

Charlie Cox suits up in Daredevil: Born Again season 2
(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

New details about what we can expect from Daredevil: Born Again season 2 have surfaced in an interview with producer Sana Amanat, who tells Empire that the show's creators had an open road when planning the new installment of the hit show.

"The landscape was open, and that was so liberating," producer Sana Amanat tells Empire of Season 2. "We were like, 'We can do whatever we want'." The magazine elaborates that Matt Murdock will spend part of Born Again season 2 building a "vigilante army" to take on Wilson Fisk, who is now the mayor of New York City, using his powers to outlaw superheroes in his jurisdiction.

"What does it mean for Fisk when he’s gotten everything he wants?" Amanat teases. "When you give a person whose thirst cannot be quenched his most valued treasure, is it enough? Or does he squeeze his treasure too hard?"

George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.