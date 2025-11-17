Daredevil: Born Again season 2 plot details reveal Matt Murdock’s "vigilante army" as Wilson Fisk's Kingpin outlaws superheroes

New details about what we can expect from Daredevil: Born Again season 2 have surfaced in an interview with producer Sana Amanat, who tells Empire that the show's creators had an open road when planning the new installment of the hit show.

"The landscape was open, and that was so liberating," producer Sana Amanat tells Empire of Season 2. "We were like, 'We can do whatever we want'." The magazine elaborates that Matt Murdock will spend part of Born Again season 2 building a "vigilante army" to take on Wilson Fisk, who is now the mayor of New York City, using his powers to outlaw superheroes in his jurisdiction.

"What does it mean for Fisk when he’s gotten everything he wants?" Amanat teases. "When you give a person whose thirst cannot be quenched his most valued treasure, is it enough? Or does he squeeze his treasure too hard?"

This reflects the plot of the Daredevil story Devil's Reign, in which Kingpin steals the mind-controlling powers of Zebediah Killgrave, the Purple Man, to exert his will over all of New York City, though he becomes more and more violent and unhinged as he uses his power more and more, resulting in Fisk being ousted from office.

With Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones also confirmed to be part of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 , could the mind-control powers of her arch-nemesis Killgrave resurface in the hands of Kingpin? Amanat says the stakes are "personal" for Jessica Jones, which may hint at Fisk utilizing Killgrave's malevolent powers for his own ends.

"[Jones] isn't necessarily a team-up kind of person," Amanat explains. "So the reason she's back is because it feels like it's very personal. She brings edginess and lightness - Daredevil can be very dark and dramatic, and she cuts through the BS in a really fun way."