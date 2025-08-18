The best new shows and movies streaming this week on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

Another week means another instalment of our guide to the best new shows and movies! If you're looking for some streaming inspiration, then here it is. On this page we've gathered together a list of six shows and films from across the best streaming services to keep you entertained over the next few days.

It's a big week for DC fans, as the second season of Peacemaker is finally here! The new run sees our morally-flexible hero enter another dimension, while his past comes calling. Like the first season it's a great blend of laughter, tears, and some exciting action. There are several other new shows on offer this week, too, including political thriller Hostage on Netflix.

So if you're keen to put your feet off and have a great night in front of the TV, check out our list below.

Peacemaker season 2

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: HBO Max (US), Sky Max/NOW TV (UK)

The long-awaited second season of this adult superhero series finally arrives on HBO Max this week, and sees John Cena's tormented antihero join the rapidly expanding DCU. He may have helped save the world last time around – although even that is up for debate – but things have not gotten any easier for Cena's Chris Smith/Peacemaker. Something has happened between him and Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), and the other members of the "11th Street Kids" are all grappling with difficult personal problems. When Peacemaker discovers a parallel universe where he's considered a hero – and where his Dad is still alive – it's all too much for him to ignore.

Peacemaker season 2 is every bit as hilarious, violent, and emotional as the first run. Cena's character, in particular, remains a delightful contradiction: brash, offensive, violent – yet also kind and loveable. It's great to have the gang back.

Hostage

Available: UK/US

Where to watch: Netflix

Two national leaders butt heads as they struggle to save a hostage in this pacy new political thriller. Suranne Jones plays British Prime Minister Abigail Dalton, whose husband Alex (Ashley Thomas) is kidnapped by a gang of masked terrorists. They want Dalton to resign, and they're not afraid to kill. Also standing in the PM's way is the hardline French president, Vivienne Toussaint (Julie Delpy).

Will Dalton and Toussaint be able to put aside their differences to save Alex? And why do the terrorists have such a specific vendetta against her? Jones and Delpy make for a formidable leading duo in this addictive, five-episode series. The whole thing is available to stream on Netflix on August 21.

007: Road To A Million season 2

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

OK, so it may not be quite as exciting as Denis Villeneuve's upcoming James Bond movie, but Prime Video's 007-themed reality show is still fun. The premise of 007: Road To A Million is that Succession's Brian Cox plays the Controller, who tasks the contestants with different Bond-themed missions around the world in order to win a cool £1 million. As the trailer for the new season reveals, these involve bungee jumps off a dam (as seen in Goldeneye), scrambling to the top of various tall buildings, and other you-could n't-pay-me-to-do-it stunts.

Along the way, the players must eliminate the competition, get to grips with various gadgets, drive fast cars and speed boats, and generally "find their inner Bond." It's all extremely silly, but the premise captures the globe-trotting aspect of the Bond movies well enough to tide 007 fans over until the new movie.

John Wick Chapter 4

Available: US

Where to watch: Hulu

Few franchise films are still kicking ass with their fourth instalment, but John Wick: Chapter 4 is up there with the best of the series. In fact, it may even be the best. Wick (Keanu Reeves) is on the run again, with Bill Skarsgård's Marquis de Gramont putting a hefty bounty on his head. Wick heads to Japan in seek of assistance, but runs into the assassin Caine (Donnie Yen) – and that's only the start of his problems.

Directed once again by Chad Stahelski, John Wick: Chapter 4 refines the series' formula to its absolute essentials. Wick comes up against a series of villains that he has to take out in action scenes that are full-blooded and phenomenally well-choreographed. Reeves, meanwhile, continues to be a laconic but soulful lead, facing off against seemingly insurmountable odds one more time.

Invasion season 3

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Apple TV Plus

The third season of Apple TV Plus's slow burn alien invasion thriller finally unites its cast – who, up to this point, have been scattered around the world. It's two years since the alien attack on Earth was seemingly thwarted – but is the threat truly over? In season 3 a group of survivors must enter the mothership to find out more. Golshifteh Farahani's Aneesha Malik, Shamier Anderson's Trevante Cole, and Shioli Kutsuna's Mitsuki Yamato all return, and are joined by a new regular played by Erika Alexander.

Invasion debuted in 2021 and has been a quiet success for Apple TV Plus. Not as flashy as some of the streamer's other major sci-fi shows, like Foundation, it has still found a strong following and these 10 episodes look like the most exciting yet.

The 355

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Netflix

Jessica Chastain heads up an impressive cast that also includes the likes of Penélope Cruz, Sebastian Stan, Lupita Nyong'o, and Diane Kruger in this action-packed espionage thriller. Chastain plays Mason Browne, a CIA operative tasked with putting together an international team of female agents in order to retrieve a piece of technology that can access any digital system on the planet (so, a magic MacGuffin, basically!) that has fallen into the hands of Jason Flemyng's crime lord, Elijah Clarke.

The 355 was not met with much acclaim on its release in 2022, but if you're after a pacy action thriller with a few twists and turns, not to mention that star-studded cast list, then it's worth giving this one a go. It didn't revolutionize the genre, but there's still a fair amount of entertainment to be had here.

