Netflix top 10 movies – the 2 you have to watch right now

With so many movies available to stream, it can be hard to know what to hit play on when you find yourself spending the evening on the sofa. Netflix's Top 10 charts, which compile its most watched films and TV shows into an ever-shifting ranking, help narrow things down, but there's still some serious deciding to be done, isn't there?

You might be in the mood for something for particular, in which case you might be better off perusing through our more genre-focused round-ups of the best Netflix thrillers or best Netflix comedies, or only have to time to watch one or two titles? Fortunately for us and our most recent recommendations, this week's Top 10 doesn't differ hugely from last week's, so our picks center on a brand new entry and a stellar animation that just missed out in our previous suggestions.

With that, let's not waste any more precious time and dive into what you need to be tuning into from Netflix's Top 10 movies this week. Don't worry, if you're not totally into our ideas, we've also dropped the full list, too.

This list is accurate as of November 21, 2024.

Sing

Sing cashes in on three things audiences just can't seem to get enough; singing competitions, talking animals and a good ol' underdog story. A brightly-colored jukebox musical, it skews a little young, but it's sure to perk you up on a cold, pre-Christmas night.

Featuring the voice talents of Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Matthew McConaughey and more, it centers on dapper dreamer Buster, a koala who sets about launching the world's greatest singing competition in the hopes of restoring his beloved theater to its former glory.

While it may not possess the uniqueness of LAIKA creations like Coraline or the profundity of Disney Pixar flicks such as Inside Out 2, the Illumination animation is packed with enough fun, heart, and pop lover-friendly needle drops to render it the perfect feel good watch.

The Fast and the Furious

(Image credit: Universal)

Before the movies had Dominic Toretto and co doing death-defying stunts on the regular, the Fast and Furious franchise started out with a fairly typical action movie. Released in 2001, it follows Paul Walker's Brian O'Conner, a Los Angeles-based police officer who goes undercover to infiltrate a street racing crew. Brian's mission gets complicated, though, when he strikes up a fast friendship with the crew's charismatic leader Dom (Vin Diesel).

It's perhaps even more fun now, knowing where the series lead, to go back and revel in the nostalgia of its humble beginnings. It's also a treat to see everyone decked out in Y2K clobber. The story isn't the strongest, but story has never really been Fast & Furious's thing; the action sequences are genuinely thrilling and the cast all turn in great performances. This one is sure to keep you from drifting off in front of the TV...

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. The Merry Gentlemen

2. Hot Frosty

3. Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy

4. Rob Peace

5. The Lost Children

6. Focus

7. The Secret Life of Pets

8. Father Figures

9. The Fast and the Furious

10. Sing