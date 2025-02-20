Win Star Wars: Ahsoka on 4K

We have five collector's edition 4K/Blu-ray sets of Season One to give away

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano.
The latest Disney+ show to get the collector’s edition treatment is Star Wars: Ahsoka. Set after the fall of the Empire, it follows Anakin Skywalker’s former apprentice Ahsoka Tano (played by Rosario Dawson), who’s uncovered clues that suggest Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) is plotting a return to challenge the New Republic.

Presented in sleek SteelBook packaging, the season one release includes all eight episodes on both 4K and Blu-ray discs, and comes with a set of three cards featuring concept art for the series. 

Bonus features comprise four featurettes (running for about 45 minutes), focusing on the development of the series, the Anakin/Ahsoka dynamic, and Ahsoka’s allies and foes. Thanks to Elevation Sales we have five sets to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below. PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK-BASED ENTRANTS ONLY.

AHSOKA SEASON 1 IS OUT NOW. Available at HMV.

The Collector's Edition 4K set of Star Wars: Ahsoka season one.

