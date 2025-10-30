Wednesday's Emma Myers makes her Star Wars debut in Visions season 3 and marks the occasion with a wholesome throwback photo

Wednesday's Emma Myers has made her Star Wars debut in the third season of animated series Visions, and she celebrated with an adorable throwback pic.

"IM IN STAR WARS AHHHHH," Myers wrote on Instagram, alongside a still of her character, a poster for the show, and an adorable photo of her as a kid posing with a LEGO R2-D2 and C-3PO. "Star Wars Visions S3 is out now on Disney Plus!! Little me is freaking out, so happy I get to be a part of something I've been in love with since I can remember. Yippeeeee enjoyyyyy."

Myers appears in episode 7 of the anthology show, titled 'The Smuggler,' voicing lead character Chita. In the episode, she plays a smuggler desperate for cash who takes on a job rescuing a fugitive from the Empire.

Consisting of nine new episodes, Star Wars: Visions season 3 includes three sequels to season 1 episodes (The Duel, The Village Bride, and The Ninth Jedi, specifically). This time around, new animation studios enlisted behind the scenes include Polygon Pictures, who recently worked on Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and Wit Studio, who also makes Spy x Family.

Myers is best known for playing Enid Sinclair in Netflix's Wednesday, the titular teen's roommate and bestie at Nevermore Academy. She also played Natalie in A Minecraft Movie and Pip in the BBC show A Good Girl's Guide to Murder. Next up for her is another voice role, this time in The Angry Birds Movie 3.

Star Wars: Visions season 3 is streaming now on Disney Plus. For more from the galaxy far, far away, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows on the way in 2026 and beyond.