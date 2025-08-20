Star Wars fans are reconsidering one of the least-watched Disney Plus spin-offs: "Exactly what I needed as an Andor counterweight"

Star Wars fans are talking about one of the least-watched of the Disney Plus spin-off shows: Skeleton Crew.

The series follows a group of youngsters who accidentally blast off from their mysterious home planet, facing pirates and danger throughout the galaxy on their quest home. Jude Law stars as the shadowy Jod, a pirate posing as a Jedi.

"Why does no one talk about Skeleton Crew?" asks one person on Reddit. "They really gave us space Goonies/Treasure Island and no one is talking about it. The whole thing was made of recycled plot elements from a bunch of different media and STILL managed to be extremely enjoyable. All unique new characters, new places, a very creative storytelling method, and fucking SPACE PIRATES that managed to keep the feel of real pirates and keep the feel of Star Wars."

"It was a good show but it's been out for several months now and with so much content flooding the market, our attention spans are shot," reasons one fan. "The show was great, but it doesn't exactly have that lingering effect, and it wasn't meant to. It was just a fun, light hearted story to consume and easily digest."

"Plus I think Andor season 2 really overshadowed it," is someone else's opinion – though another fan says: "It was good, exactly what I needed as an Andor counterweight. I really loved watching Jude Law having what looks like the time of his life hamming it up magnificently."

"It was a good show. Not great enough to warrant returning to it in discussions months later, but bad enough to warrant shitting on it months later," says another person. "I loved it, watched it twice (kind of by accident - once on my own, once with friends), would really like to see more content like it."

"It was just a fun to watch show. That’s about it. I enjoyed the entire series. I really hope we see Jude Law again," is another person's thoughts. "I’m 51 grew up everything Star Wars. My entire childhood was riding bikes and playing with my action figures. Most ppl say it was made for kids, Nah. It was made for Genx too."

There has been no word on whether Skeleton Crew will return for more. According to Nielsen's data, though, it had the least-watched premiere of any of the Star Wars shows (H/T GameRant), so it's possible we won't see a continuation.

However, the series was well reviewed, with our own 4 star Skeleton Crew review calling the show "a fun adventure story with lots of promise for Star Wars TV."

Next up for Star Wars is The Mandalorian & Grogu, which arrives next May. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store.